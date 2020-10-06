Letter: Politicians, pundits must embrace ideal of equality

Regarding “Misinformation spikes as Trump confirms COVID-19 diagnosis” (Oct. 2): We voters have put in office politicians who say one thing and then try to get away with doing the other. There is no way a good American would vote for a liar, coward or unqualified candidate.
So how does it happen so often? Because lots of money and selfish interests are behind the candidates. We don’t see the truth because it is camouflaged behind the smoke and mirrors of conspiracy theories, and propaganda.
We don’t need just a better president. We need straight talk instead of self-proclaimed expert commentators. Such talking heads are as guilty as the lying politicians.
One way we can clean up this mess is if the public itself takes the time to read, watch and listen to verified sources of the truth. That also involves the public actively looking for the truth and not just sharing social media headlines and dismissing everyone who disagrees with them as far-left or far-right.
Our Founding Fathers knew that democracy can only survive within an educated people. A free nation can only thrive and prosper when the citizens share the common belief that all men are created equal. Equal opportunity and equal rights. For politicians or the media to promote anything less than that will lead only to a deep pit of lasting darkness in America.
Jim Mittino • St. Louis
