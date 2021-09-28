Letter: Politicians scam donations using election-fraud lie

Regarding "GOP review finds no proof Arizona election stolen from Trump" (Sept. 25): I believe other states will now also recount their votes since now the "big lie" requires belief in election fraud and lets politicians ask for donations of our hard-earned money based on the these false claims.
Maybe after the Arizona review, voters will insist on honesty, integrity, and facts from their politicians and news sources. Otherwise, I fear for the long term-health of our democracy.
Dan Gould • Ballwin