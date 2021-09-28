 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Politicians scam donations using election-fraud lie
0 comments

Letter: Politicians scam donations using election-fraud lie

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
EXPLAINER: As Arizona election 'audit' ends, new ones begin

FILE - In this May 6, 2021 file photo, Maricopa County ballots cast in the 2020 general election are examined and recounted by contractors working for Florida-based company, Cyber Ninjas, at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix. The most closely watched attempts by Republicans to investigate and turn up widespread fraud in a battleground state lost by former President Donald Trump in last year's presidential contest is coming to an embarrassing end in Arizona, but their efforts are crank up in other states, barely a year from the 2022 midterms. (AP Photo/Matt York, Pool)

 Matt York

Regarding "GOP review finds no proof Arizona election stolen from Trump" (Sept. 25): I believe other states will now also recount their votes since now the "big lie" requires belief in election fraud and lets politicians ask for donations of our hard-earned money based on the these false claims.

Maybe after the Arizona review, voters will insist on honesty, integrity, and facts from their politicians and news sources. Otherwise, I fear for the long term-health of our democracy.

Dan Gould • Ballwin

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News