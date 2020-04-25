Letter: Politicians scared to tackle smoking and obesity deaths

I fully support the efforts to deal with the coronavirus epidemic. I am not impressed with comparisons to other sources of deaths in the U.S. There are two comparisons to sources of death that I have yet to hear. I point them out, not to make less of the importance of the coronavirus, but to ask whether this nation is doing enough to deal with the seriousness of what they do to our national health.
Cigarette smoking is responsible for more than 480,000 deaths per year in the U.S., including more than 41,000 deaths resulting from secondhand smoke exposure. This is about 1,300 deaths every day.
About 36.5% of adults are obese. Another 32.5% of American adults are overweight. In all, more than two-thirds of adults in the U.S. are overweight or obese.
Smoking and obesity dwarf the numbers related to coronavirus. They punish the poorest the most. Smoking kills black men in huge numbers. Obesity kills black women in large numbers.
No politician I know of would dream of mentioning these numbers in some way that has to do with this pandemic.
Restrictions, higher taxes? They would not dare.
Joe Prichard • Festus
