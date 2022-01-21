Letter: Politicians selectively use King’s quotes for selfish purposes

Regarding the editorial “King’s quest for a better America is as relevant as ever in today’s big issues” (Jan. 16): William Shakespeare wrote, “The devil can cite Scripture for his purpose.” Saint Paul said about the false disciples of his time, “For even Satan masquerades as an angel of light.” There are many false admirers of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Blacks and whites tend to ignore his main message, instead choosing to quote selective passages.

President Ronald Reagan, in opposing affirmative action, said, “We are committed to a society in which all men and women have equal opportunities to succeed, and so we oppose the use of quotas. We want a color-blind society. A society, that in the words of Dr. King, judges people not by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character.” Like Reagan, many (including Donald Trump) quote that same line from King. Conservatives present King’s vision as though it’s already accomplished and must be preserved by keeping control and privilege without changing.

“If we are to achieve a real equality, the U.S. will have to adopt a modified form of socialism,” King wrote in 1965 while held in a Selma, Alabama, jail cell. He was no individualist.

His false followers must quit twisting the meaning of his words. King knew that the ideal situation of his dreams can only come about through generations of massive changes in order to repair the damage done by generations of injustice.

Rev. John Vogler • St. Louis