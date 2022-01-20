Letter: Politicians should compromise, consider all voters’ needs

I was raised Republican and later married a Democrat. I consider myself staunchly independent and middle-of-the road, which some would say is not a position. Consider that a president and a Congress must govern to the entire nation. That includes the Montana rancher and the New York City cab driver. That includes retirees to corporate executives, from coast to coast. Each city and state has the need for broad policies that speak to everyone.

The extremes of the two parties cannot govern both sides. Thus compromise and consideration for all the needs can only occur at the center. The present political divide is scary and unworkable. History teaches us that this polarization can only lead to conflict. This is unacceptable to a working democracy.

So, what to do? Don’t elect the extreme candidates. Democracy requires consideration for all citizens. Consider your neighbors. Consider the urban and rural voters and high-wage earners and the low-wage earners.

We need to return to the ability to have honest discussions with our friends. We need to learn how to compromise and discuss issues.

Charles Funk • Oakland