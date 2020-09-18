Letter: Politicians should recognize abortion is a moral issue

Regarding the letter "Abortion is an easy issue for lazy leaders to jump on" (Sept. 11): Recent letters about Catholics being single-issue voters on abortion merit more discernment. Joe Biden, a self-proclaimed Catholic, has abandoned any pretense of being moderate on abortion as he now opposes the Hyde Amendment, which currently prevents tax-funded abortions.
When his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris, was California attorney general, she supported legislation that required pregnancy centers to inform clients about state programs that offered abortion services. She also supports the Equality Act, which could negatively affect Catholic hospitals. Harris also introduced a religious test for judicial nominee Brian Buescher because he belonged to the Knights of Columbus, a Catholic men’s fraternal and charitable organization.
This great divide on abortion is also present in the Missouri gubernatorial race between Gov. Mike Parson and Missouri Auditor Nicole Galloway, as well as in the 2nd Congressional District race between Rep. Ann Wagner and challenger Missouri Sen. Jill Schupp. I believe abortion should not be a partisan or even a religious issue as it is a moral issue predicated on whether we want to order our society to protect the unborn.
A.F. Kertz • Oakland
