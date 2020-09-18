 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Politicians should recognize abortion is a moral issue
0 comments

Letter: Politicians should recognize abortion is a moral issue

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
Protests at new Planned Parenthood facility in Fairview Heights

From left: Jeff Whitney and his wife Nancy Whitney, both of Shiloh, and John Wagnon of O'Fallon, IL talk before the start of the rally. Students for Life of America and pro-life, anti-abortion advocates in Missouri and Illinois joined together to rally against Planned Parenthood at their new facility, 317 Salem Place in Fairview Heights, IL on October 9, 2019. Last week, Planned Parenthood announced it had been secretly constructing an updated facility in Illinois, 13 miles from the last existing facility in Missouri. Photo by Tim Vizer

 Tim Vizer

 

Regarding the letter "Abortion is an easy issue for lazy leaders to jump on" (Sept. 11): Recent letters about Catholics being single-issue voters on abortion merit more discernment. Joe Biden, a self-proclaimed Catholic, has abandoned any pretense of being moderate on abortion as he now opposes the Hyde Amendment, which currently prevents tax-funded abortions.

When his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris, was California attorney general, she supported legislation that required pregnancy centers to inform clients about state programs that offered abortion services. She also supports the Equality Act, which could negatively affect Catholic hospitals. Harris also introduced a religious test for judicial nominee Brian Buescher because he belonged to the Knights of Columbus, a Catholic men’s fraternal and charitable organization.

This great divide on abortion is also present in the Missouri gubernatorial race between Gov. Mike Parson and Missouri Auditor Nicole Galloway, as well as in the 2nd Congressional District race between Rep. Ann Wagner and challenger Missouri Sen. Jill Schupp. I believe abortion should not be a partisan or even a religious issue as it is a moral issue predicated on whether we want to order our society to protect the unborn.

A.F. Kertz • Oakland 

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports