Letter: Politicians should serve public and stop bowing to politics

Regarding the editorial "Webster Groves residents attest, you can fight City Hall — and win" (Dec. 9): Well, here’s a lesson for all of our ambitious two-faced Missouri politicians: Webster Groves City Council members took action that their constituency, the people of that community who elected them, desired. The council did not bow to big-money persuaders. These three politicians should follow the council's example:

• Senate candidate Eric Greitens took a (brief) positive position for his state regarding flawed gun legislation, but criticism by a gun activist's blog turned his spine to butter, and he caved and changed his mind overnight to please them.

• Gov. Mike Parson wasn't on the ball concerning the egregious posting of thousands of Missouri teacher’s Social Security numbers on the internet. Showing his class, Parson maliciously struck out at the Post-Dispatch reporter who caught the error and brought it to the state's attention. Hopefully, no Missouri teacher will be harmed by his administration's carelessness.