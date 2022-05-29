Letter: Politicians’ thoughts and prayers contribute nothing

Regarding “Frustration over inaction on gun violence in wake of Texas school shooting” (May 25): Another mass shooting in America, and our children again are running for their lives from a militarized teenager. Before Texas, it was Buffalo, N.Y,. before that a synagogue in Pittsburgh and then a Christian church, an outdoor concert, a shopping mall and on and on.

Where is the courage to tell a teenager that he can’t legally buy an AR-15 with a high-capacity magazine? Or that he isn’t allowed to buy a military-style assault weapon? This is not what our Founding Fathers envisioned when they wrote the Second Amendment. By what twisted logic are gun manufacturers protected by the Second Amendment and allowed to increase profits at the expense of our babies’ lives?

More guns don’t make us safer. We have more guns than any nation on planet. By that logic, we should be the safest country on the planet. Our elected officials should have something better to say than offering more thoughts and prayers for the families and the victims. Politicians need to ask themselves: What is one thing you can do today to curb gun violence in our country?

James J. Etling • St. Louis County