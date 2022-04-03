 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Politicians treating each other decently are long gone

Regarding the letter “Senators’ behavior wouldn’t be tolerated elsewhere” (March 28): In my youth, I remember how glued to the TV my parents were during the Vietnam years and then during Watergate and how, for the first time in my life, I realized that my country had a government that directly impacted the people.

When I was a young teen in St. Louis, my parents got involved in local campaigns, supporting candidates from both party affiliations. They got my brothers and me to pass out campaign literature, go to debates and attend election-night gatherings. I remember personally talking and getting to know these candidates. What I remember about those times was the way the candidates spoke to their opponents. It seemed back then that there was a moral code that candidates followed of being decent to each other, refusing to personally attack each other, on paper, on television or in person.

I am sad today that young people may never know a time when politicians treated each other with decency, no matter their party. In the media, we see how divided our politicians and their parties are, and it grows worse each day. We witness so much verbal fighting and nastiness between these elected officials, from every level of government. My children and grandchildren may never know a time when our government was filled with all good, decent politicians.

Diane Luth • Ballwin

