 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by McBride Homes
Letter: Politicians unconcerned with Missourians’ health, welfare
0 comments

Letter: Politicians unconcerned with Missourians’ health, welfare

  • 0
AG Schmitt announces charges in Jefferson Co, cold case

Attorney General Eric Schmitt answers questions on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, at a press conference after he announced second-degree murder charges in a 17-year-old cold case against Alice Patricia Weiss, 65. Weiss is charged in the shooting death of her boyfriend in Dittmer, Mo. Schmitt made the announcement from his downtown St. Louis office in the Old Post Office. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

 Christian Gooden

Regarding the editorial “How many Missouri lives will Eric Schmitt endanger to win a Senate seat?” (Dec. 11): Apparently, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has taken a page from the Texas Legislature’s book to get people to report on each other and prevent mask and vaccination mandates, much as Texas has incited people to report on anyone who requests, receives or performs an abortion.

How is it that a politician who is seeking a higher office bears no responsibility for attacking school districts or parents who want to protect their student population from potential illness? It has been documented that mask wearing and vaccinations do protect people from getting or spreading viruses, and in fact, many children don’t mind wearing the masks or even getting a vaccination if it means that they can be back in class with their friends.

Both Schmitt and Gov. Mike Parson have repeatedly ignored scientific opinions regarding the importance of masks and vaccinations in the hopes that their positions will garner them votes. Where is their concern for the health and welfare of their Missouri constituents?

As a senior with family and friends who are immune-compromised, I am happy to get vaccinated and to wear a mask if it protects them and me, and I am thoroughly disgusted with our current crop of politicians and would-be officeholders. They are not representing the best interests of Missourians.

Barbara Sandmel • St. Louis County

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News