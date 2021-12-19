Letter: Politicians unconcerned with Missourians’ health, welfare

Regarding the editorial “How many Missouri lives will Eric Schmitt endanger to win a Senate seat?” (Dec. 11): Apparently, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has taken a page from the Texas Legislature’s book to get people to report on each other and prevent mask and vaccination mandates, much as Texas has incited people to report on anyone who requests, receives or performs an abortion.

How is it that a politician who is seeking a higher office bears no responsibility for attacking school districts or parents who want to protect their student population from potential illness? It has been documented that mask wearing and vaccinations do protect people from getting or spreading viruses, and in fact, many children don’t mind wearing the masks or even getting a vaccination if it means that they can be back in class with their friends.