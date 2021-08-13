Letter: Politicians would rather damage planet than lose office

Regarding "'Nowhere to run': 5 takeaways from the UN report on climate change, plus global reaction" (Aug. 9): Conservative politicians have promoted misinformation they found very useful in obtaining votes. Many are now admitting that scientists were right and the coronavirus isn’t a Democratic Party hoax.

But the most damaging false information they have long promoted is their denial of global warming and its relation to fossil fuel gas emissions. The pandemic will eventually stop, although many deaths may still occur. But the change in our environment will not go away for many hundreds of years, if ever.

I wonder whether some conservative politicians still think that if their followers continue to swallow their lie of climate change denial, they can retain the political power they might lose if they admit they were wrong. These politicians seem to prefer ignoring the damage that they are doing to their followers, the planet and future generations.

We won't be able to solve this problem as long as the country stays dysfunctional and politically divided.

Robert Kloster • Vandalia, Ill.