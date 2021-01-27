 Skip to main content
Letter: Politics casts shadow over hard work of being 'pro-life'
Anti-Abortion advocates rally in St. Louis on the anniversary of Roe v. Wade

Hannah Noelle, 13, left, rallies with her mother, Angela Michael, right, and Randall Terry, founder of Operation Rescue, center, during an anti-abortion rally outside the Old Courthouse on the anniversary of the Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision in St. Louis on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. Photo by Cheyenne Boone, cboone@post-dispatch.com

 Cheyenne Boone

 

Regarding "Anti-abortion groups hail refuted claim that Missouri is first 'abortion-free' state" (Jan. 22): Jan. 22 was the anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision legalizing abortion. I am reminded of a special event that took place in St. Louis almost 40 years ago: Mother Teresa's visit to the Cathedral Basilica in 1982.

Mother Teresa spoke eloquently then against abortion. But, as we looked at her gnarled feet and her wizened, weathered face, we knew she walked the pro-life walk. She didn’t spend time campaigning for candidates or legislation; she was too busy cradling the orphaned, the sick and the dying, and offering them nourishment, comfort and love. She did it with joy, and the whole world watched in awe — and listened. Where is our joy now?

For far too long now, the pro-life movement has hitched its star to the vagaries of one political candidate or legislative package with little to show for it. What if we channeled all our efforts into making abortion a mother’s least desirable option — her very last choice? What if we redirected our political donations toward providing affordable medical care; safe, warm housing; and reliable child care for mothers and their children? 

After all, this is a joyful pro-life journey for the long haul, not just until supporters win a candidate’s approbation or a majority vote. If it is done right, I believe our country will watch in awe — and listen.

Jean Monahan • University City  

