Letter: Politics casts shadow over hard work of being 'pro-life'

Regarding "Anti-abortion groups hail refuted claim that Missouri is first 'abortion-free' state" (Jan. 22): Jan. 22 was the anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision legalizing abortion. I am reminded of a special event that took place in St. Louis almost 40 years ago: Mother Teresa's visit to the Cathedral Basilica in 1982.

Mother Teresa spoke eloquently then against abortion. But, as we looked at her gnarled feet and her wizened, weathered face, we knew she walked the pro-life walk. She didn’t spend time campaigning for candidates or legislation; she was too busy cradling the orphaned, the sick and the dying, and offering them nourishment, comfort and love. She did it with joy, and the whole world watched in awe — and listened. Where is our joy now?