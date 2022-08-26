Letter: Politics have caused Missouri to ignore its hungry children

Once again, the Show-Me State has set the standard low for helping its citizens. This time it involves the No Kid Hungry Campaign of grab and go meals summer food service program for children. To my understanding, Gov. Mike Parson decided that since the pandemic is over, children don’t need to have access to nutritious take-home meals. Missouri was the only state that dropped out of this take-home meal program. People are literally going hungry because of this idiotic decision.

Being the only state to have ended this benefit to thousands of children, it makes me wonder who the state of Missouri really represents. It certainly isn’t looking out for our children. Maybe if Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt hadn’t spent our tax dollars on frivolous lawsuits that wasted taxpayers’ time and money, they could have used that money to help those less fortunate. Hopefully, we can be the Show-Me State by showing politicians the door to reality when voting time comes, because they have done little or nothing to really help those in need.