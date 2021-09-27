Letter: Poll lawmakers with question: Who won the election?

Regarding “Editorial: Trump’s big lie is now standard GOP strategy. Candidates who use it should pay.” (Sept. 24): The media coverage of the pandemic is like driving past a deadly vehicle accident. I swear I will not read another news article, but I can’t look away.

However, I would like to ask for a roll-call vote asking three simple questions to members of the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate: 1) Who won the 2020 presidential election? 2) Did fraudulent voting affect the outcome of the 2020 election? and 3) Do vaccines and face masks aid in stopping the spread of the coronavirus?

I believe that much could be accomplished regarding public opinion and public trust with a published list of the answers to these three questions.

Sadly, I doubt that any current politician would answer with a one-word response.

Karl H. Zickler • St. Louis County