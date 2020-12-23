Letter: Poll workers know firsthand election fraud is very rare

Regarding " Trump wants Supreme Court to overturn Pa. election results " (Dec. 20): I understand that many believe the recent election was rigged or stolen. I suggest that those who feel that way should volunteer to be a poll worker in the next election. That would give them an idea of the checks and balances that exist to prevent fraud.

There are many procedures that have been developed over decades of election planning. In Missouri, there is about a two-hour training session for workers before the election. If people want the advanced course, they should volunteer to help count mail-in ballots. Those in charge of planning and managing the election process are typically very experienced, from both parties, and put a high priority on making sure that no illicit activities occur. That is just one reason election fraud is very rare.