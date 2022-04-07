Letter: Polling place campaign workers hinder voting access

When I went to the poll to cast my vote April 5, there was not a single place to park. Near the doors were 14 campaign people with their signs, and they had taken up the spaces where voters should have been able to park. So with no place to park, I left, and didn’t vote.
I believe a law should be passed that requires polling-place activists to park at least 500 feet from the entrance to the place of polling. Also, they stand so close together, it’s hard to work your way to the front door.
Bob Dehn • St. Louis County