Letter: Pollsters were wrong again; ignore them in the future

Now that the nationwide election results are nearing completion, I believe there are facets of the election process that need to change. First of all, the polling industry should go the way of the buggy whip. For the second election in a row, the major polls were erroneous and a waste of everyone’s time and attention.
The incessant purveyors of polling data such as Chuck Todd of NBC, John King of CNN and the Cook Political Report were totally discredited by their many far-off projections. Pollsters are enamored with their outdated craft. They fail to realize the prevalence of primary cell phone usage, call blocking, caller ID, non-English-speaking residents and a general reluctance to give honest replies to a stranger’s questions. Yet, the pollsters drone on while promoting a totally faulty image of objective expertise and some sort of scientific authority. This is a prime example of the old computing adage of garbage in equals garbage out.
The other changes that should be considered include going back to the tried and true Election Day, not week or month. Citizens want their voting results in a timely manner. The so-called technological innovations are obviously not working. And I also question whether the U.S. Postal service is able to process a huge ballot volume on top of its regular business. In the future, is it capable of efficiently supporting the vote-by-mail obsession of many current election officials?
Our elections are badly in need of a comprehensive reality check.
Larry Feuerstein • Chesterfield
