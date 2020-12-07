Letter: Pollsters were wrong again; ignore them in the future

Now that the nationwide election results are nearing completion, I believe there are facets of the election process that need to change. First of all, the polling industry should go the way of the buggy whip. For the second election in a row, the major polls were erroneous and a waste of everyone’s time and attention.

The incessant purveyors of polling data such as Chuck Todd of NBC, John King of CNN and the Cook Political Report were totally discredited by their many far-off projections. Pollsters are enamored with their outdated craft. They fail to realize the prevalence of primary cell phone usage, call blocking, caller ID, non-English-speaking residents and a general reluctance to give honest replies to a stranger’s questions. Yet, the pollsters drone on while promoting a totally faulty image of objective expertise and some sort of scientific authority. This is a prime example of the old computing adage of garbage in equals garbage out.