Letter: Pompeo, awaiting unemployment, is out for sightseeing
Regarding “Pompeo, in Israel, vows new action against boycott movement” (Nov. 19): I would like to know why Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and his wife are not paying for their extended excursion around the world.

What is this sightseeing trip all about? It is nothing more than a taxpayer-funded bonus for good behavior from a future ex-president who can’t find the funds to support needy coronavirus victims.

Why is there no investigation into such a blatant joyride for a soon-to-be ex-politician?

P.R. Kosmal • Ferguson

Sports