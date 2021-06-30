Letter: Poor and rural citizens need technology access also

Regarding the editorial “Getting America fully wired with broadband means more than just focusing on rural areas” (June 20): Pew Research published a report recently that said families with less than $30,000 in annual income are lagging in technology adoption. About 24% of this group say they don’t have a smartphone and 43% don’t have broadband services. About 41% say they don’t own a desktop or laptop. Their children will suffer from falling behind their peers in the upper and middle class because their technology adoption is significantly lower.

All we hear about is the lack of broadband in rural America. My concern is that Congress will fall under the sway of lobbyists and politicians who would spend billions on infrastructure that would not truly address this void for the poor. Ironically, the correct infrastructure (5G and wireless) would address the needs of rural America also.