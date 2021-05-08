Letter: Poor lack political clout to alter GOP Medicaid stance

In the letter “Lawmakers show cruelty for not expanding Medicaid” (May 3), it’s noted that more Missourians will continue to suffer because lawmakers refuse to expand Medicaid. The letter writer asks: Why can’t Missouri expand Medicaid like 39 other states have already done?

The answer is very simple: The 275,000 Missourians who stand to benefit from Medicaid expansion are, by and large, the working poor and poor people who have traditionally — and for good reason — supported the Democratic Party. Had the promulgation of country club memberships or down payments for Lexus automobiles been in the offing, then the GOP lawmakers would have approved the funding in a heartbeat. And Gov. Mike Parson would have signed it into law in record time.