Letter: Poor suffer the most, but air pollution harms all of us

Regarding “Effects of air pollution in St. Louis separate and unequal, study finds.” (Jan. 2) I was dismayed to read this article. It cites research showing that residents of St. Louis’ poor and minority neighborhoods near interstate highways are at heightened risk for cancer because of toxic auto emissions. And cancer is just one side effect from air pollution. Other research shows that breathing polluted air contributes to lung, heart and brain diseases, as well as to premature deaths among the elderly, among many other ills.
To those who think this problem does not affect them, I would remind them that polluted air knows no boundaries and inevitably will contribute to poor air quality and health problems for everyone in the St. Louis region.
Still, residents of poor and minority communities are suffering the most. It is especially heartbreaking to realize that children who are living in polluted neighborhoods are being poisoned with every breath they take, and that they will be disadvantaged for their entire lives because of our collective failure to curb air pollution in the Metro area and in Missouri.
Meg Selig • University City