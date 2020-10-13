 Skip to main content
Letter: Popular vote plan would make candidates visit Missouri
President Donald Trump steps off of Air Force One followed by Rep. Mike Bost, R-IL, and Ivanka Trump at Lambert International Airport on Thursday, July 26, 2018 in St. Louis, Missouri, ahead of his visit to Granite City Works in Granite City, Illinois. The visit marks Trump's first visit to Illinois since becoming President. Photo by Ryan Michalesko, rmichalesko@post-dispatch.com

 Gary Hairlson

Regarding “The Latest: Trump wants to hold rally in Florida on Saturday” (Oct. 8): Missouri, once again, is not among the states frequently visited during the 2020 presidential campaign. Only a few “battleground” states are being visited. While one may be tempted to say the coronavirus pandemic explains the limited visits, we saw similar results in 2016 when 94% of all visits took place in just 12 states, and 2012, when 100% of all events took place in just 12 states.

The National Popular Vote effort may change that because states agreeing to the interstate compact would cast their electoral votes to the candidate winning the National Popular Vote. All votes, and voters, would count. All states would be important.

The framers of the U.S. Constitution left it to the states to decide how their electoral votes would be cast, which the U.S. Supreme Court affirmed unanimously (Justice Sonia Sotomayor recused herself in the Colorado case, but heard the Washington case). In January 2020, a bill that would establish the National Popular Vote in Missouri was introduced, read twice, and was assigned to a committee where it died. The bill was first introduced in 2006. It is time to pass the National Popular Vote, which has bi-partisan support.

Thomas Cwik • St. Louis

