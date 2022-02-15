Letter: Popular vote should pick president, not Electoral College

Regarding the letter "It's good Electoral College kept Democrats out of office " (Feb. 20): I'm appalled that any American would prefer the decision of the Electoral College over the popular vote. How can the letter writer prefer an unknown group to his fellow Americans' choice for president?

I do not understand, and never can, how and why someone would chose a small group over the will of the people. Basically, according to the letter writer, there is no reason for Americans to vote in the presidential elections.