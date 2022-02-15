 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Popular vote should pick president, not Electoral College

  • 0

Regarding the letter "It's good Electoral College kept Democrats out of office" (Feb. 20): I'm appalled that any American would prefer the decision of the Electoral College over the popular vote. How can the letter writer prefer an unknown group to his fellow Americans' choice for president?

I do not understand, and never can, how and why someone would chose a small group over the will of the people. Basically, according to the letter writer, there is no reason for Americans to vote in the presidential elections. 

Linda Berkowitz • Manchester 

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News