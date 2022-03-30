 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Population growth doesn’t necessarily cause prosperity

Regarding the editorial “St. Louis and the region are caught in a vicious cycle of decline” (March 27): I believe there is not necessarily a relationship between aggregate economic growth (such as increases in total population) and increases in per capita income. Policymakers should adopt policies that encourage income growth per capita. Growth in aggregate income and population can hide many bad policies. When both population and per capita incomes are falling, bad policies (including a lack of planning and corruption) become more obvious.

Growing a city and a state requires investment in education and infrastructure. In these, Missouri now rivals the lowest-ranking states in the nation. Some of our residents are doing well at the top of the state’s economic pyramid, but there is little hope in the aggregate for St. Louis, or Missouri, so long as the voters continue to select poor quality leaders.

Population growth does not cause prosperity — but it can cover up mistakes, incompetence and greed.

Richard Anderson • Chesterfield

