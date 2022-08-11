Letter: Positive Black stories make for interesting reading

Regarding "It's a boutique that's edgy and chic, and very, very colorful" (Aug. 8): I surprised myself by recently reading and enjoying a story in the Post-Dispatch business section. I was drawn to the story by the photo of Leslie Parker in the pink dress and her winning smile. I appreciated the fact that the owner of this edgy boutique was a Black woman. I love it when there are positive stories about our Black St. Louisans. The story surprised me again when I saw it was written by former food writer Daniel Neman.