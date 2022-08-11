 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Positive Black stories make for interesting reading

Leslie Parker looks in the mirror to decide if she likes the dress she tried on. "I look like a bubble," Parker said, smiling as she received many compliments from her friend Tiffany Alexander and the store's owner, Angela Harris, while shopping at the EdgyChic Boutique in Florissant on Friday, July 29, 2022.

Regarding "It's a boutique that's edgy and chic, and very, very colorful" (Aug. 8): I surprised myself by recently reading and enjoying a story in the Post-Dispatch business section. I was drawn to the story by the photo of Leslie Parker in the pink dress and her winning smile. I appreciated the fact that the owner of this edgy boutique was a Black woman. I love it when there are positive stories about our Black St. Louisans. The story surprised me again when I saw it was written by former food writer Daniel Neman. 

So now, instead of ignoring the Business section, I'm going to look for articles about businesses that I might patronize, and about women who are doing interesting things in St. Louis. The Post-Dispatch is now more interesting to me.

Joanne Kelly • Webster Groves

