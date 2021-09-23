Letter: Post-abortion health problems rarely get mentioned

In Mariceli Alegria and Kelsey Rhodes' guest column "The word is abortion. Say it. Talk about it. Protect access to it." (Sept. 16), the authors invited us to talk about abortion and to “fight disinformation about abortion.” But nowhere in the column did they mention the potential of perforation and scarring of the uterus, excessive bleeding, infection, risk of future infertility, sepsis, death or increased risk of breast cancer, not to mention the possible mental health issues associated with the procedure and its aftermath.