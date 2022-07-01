Letter: Post-Dispatch changes go against paper’s long traditions

Regarding “‘Hard-hitting’ and ‘revelatory’: New Post-Dispatch editor on his vision for the newsroom” (May 28): I believe new Editor Alan Achkar’s recent changes have gone against some of the Post-Dispatch’s long and respected traditions: 1) The Jan. 6 hearings suffer from limited coverage except from the editorial page. 2) The Sports section’s Page Two media column has been pushed to the back page. 3) The cherished Weatherbird, which I have loved for 70 years, now only refers you to a weather round up page instead of giving readers a snapshot of today’s weather. His wings have been clipped.