 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, St. Louis Post-Dispatch is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Mercy

Letter: Post-Dispatch changes go against paper’s long traditions

  • 0
Post-Dispatch newsroom

The bust of Joseph Pulitzer, founding publisher of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, stands in the newspaper's entry foyer on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. When the former Post-Dispatch building was sold in 2019, the bust moved to a new home for the third time. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

 Robert Cohen

Regarding “‘Hard-hitting’ and ‘revelatory’: New Post-Dispatch editor on his vision for the newsroom” (May 28): I believe new Editor Alan Achkar’s recent changes have gone against some of the Post-Dispatch’s long and respected traditions: 1) The Jan. 6 hearings suffer from limited coverage except from the editorial page. 2) The Sports section’s Page Two media column has been pushed to the back page. 3) The cherished Weatherbird, which I have loved for 70 years, now only refers you to a weather round up page instead of giving readers a snapshot of today’s weather. His wings have been clipped.

I revere getting news in print form and having it delivered each day. I know that ads keep the paper going and fewer ads mean less news, but the above changes are a source of frustration and annoyance that need correcting to keep readers like me satisfied.

People are also reading…

John Nekola • St. Louis

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News