Letter: Post-Dispatch changes make reader ready to cancel

I have been a home delivery subscriber to the Post-Dispatch for decades. I have continued in order to keep up on local news and events, to read local and syndicated columnists, and to see the comics and do the crossword on paper. I am near the breaking/cancellation point for the following reasons:
1.) The stellar Carolyn Hax column was dropped with no notice. It is far and away better than Dear Abby, which is stuffy, old-fashioned and not helpful or interesting any longer.
2.) The previously useful sports on TV column has been moved to the back of the section, printed in tiny print (how old do you think the people are who use that feature?) and it no longer gives the TV station, only the call letters.
3.) Daniel Neman will no longer be writing a food column.
4.) Bill McClellan is mostly retired.
5.) Every time you re-do the comic page you take away the clever ones and keep absolutely mindless, not funny ones. Is there a worse comic than the Tinkersons?
Plus, the subscription price has gone up.
In my opinion, the Post-Dispatch had been going downhill for years, but now the new ownership seems totally bent on killing it.
Margaret Hefner • Olivette
