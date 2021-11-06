Letter: Post-Dispatch coverage highlights coal mine’s toxicity

Regarding “Environmental groups to sue Foresight, coal plant in southern Illinois” (Nov. 1): I want to thank the Post-Dispatch for their fine coverage of the devastating damage caused by the Sugar Camp Coal Mine in southern Illinois. This mine’s lack of concern for federal environmental regulations and willingness to put toxins in waterways and groundwater is shocking. Sadly, this environmental damage will persist forever, potentially affecting the health of thousands. Although the mine is 100 miles from St. Louis, we can thank our own Foresight Energy for this disaster. They must be held accountable.