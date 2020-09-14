 Skip to main content
Letter: Post-Dispatch didn’t adequately honor 9/11 anniversary
The Latest: Tribute in Light rises from twin towers site

Tribute in Light, two vertical columns of light representing the fallen towers of the World Trade Center shine against the lower Manhattan skyline on the 19th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terror attacks, seen from Jersey City, N.J., Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah)

 Stefan Jeremiah

 

I’m having a hard time believing that on 9/11, the Post-Dispatch had virtually nothing remembering this date. It published a story from The Associated Press about how the coronavirus was affecting the ceremonies, but nothing else. Even the Weatherbird let me down.

The Post-Dispatch could have done a tasteful “We Remember” graphic somewhere near the top of the front page. I hope that next year the paper does better.

Sue Eastman • St. Charles

