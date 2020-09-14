Letter: Post-Dispatch didn’t adequately honor 9/11 anniversary

I’m having a hard time believing that on 9/11, the Post-Dispatch had virtually nothing remembering this date. It published a story from The Associated Press about how the coronavirus was affecting the ceremonies, but nothing else. Even the Weatherbird let me down.
The Post-Dispatch could have done a tasteful “We Remember” graphic somewhere near the top of the front page. I hope that next year the paper does better.
Sue Eastman • St. Charles
