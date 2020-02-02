Letter: Post-Dispatch editors just a bunch of homers for Cards

Regarding “Cheaters never prosper? If they aren’t punished, they’ll live to cheat again.” (Jan. 21): This editorial railed against President Donald Trump, cheating in America, and the horror of the Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal. That seems a little hypocritical.
After all, the St. Louis Cardinals organization has repeatedly acquired, played and honored some of the most flagrant steroids abusers in the history of baseball.
Cardinals’ executive John Mozeliak once famously said in 2013, “I don’t think it’s the Cardinals responsibility necessarily to be the morality police on potentially future employment.” You can say that again, John. And that goes double for all of his tireless public-relations friends at the Post-Dispatch.
David Bolfing • St. Peters