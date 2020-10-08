Letter: Post-Dispatch endorsements are signal to vote opposite

I would like to express how much I appreciate receiving the newspaper each morning. It gives my Labrador, Honey, the daily thrill of sprinting down the driveway and proudly returning it to me.
Additionally, I always read the paper's voting recommendations as they make it easy for me to keep apprised of the issues. Accordingly, I am able to vote 100% opposite of the paper's positions.
Steve Lohr • St. Louis
