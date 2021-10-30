Letter: Post-Dispatch fails to offer more diverse perspectives

Regarding Aisha Sultan’s column “What life was like for women before Roe v. Wade” (Oct. 24): The press is supposed to be the conscience of the country. This multipage spread on abortion was, in my opinion, one-sided. Yes, the stories told by the victims of unwanted pregnancies were gut-wrenching and deserving of everyone’s concern and assistance. However, the most important question was not asked: Where would any of these women be if their mother would have had an abortion when she was pregnant with them? The answer is obvious. All of these women would be dead.