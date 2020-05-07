Letter: Post-Dispatch gives us the facts. Keep up the good work
Letter: Post-Dispatch gives us the facts. Keep up the good work

Regarding the letter “A cost-saving suggestion for the Editorial Board” (April 28): I am just the opposite of letter writer David Land. I read the Post-Dispatch and enjoy everything but the sports section, and sometimes the comics.

I believe the Post-Dispatch is a reputable newspaper, and reporters do their best to be objective and give me the facts. Keep up the good work.

Geraldine Jacobs • St. Peters

