Letter: Post-Dispatch gives us the facts. Keep up the good work

Regarding the letter “A cost-saving suggestion for the Editorial Board” (April 28): I am just the opposite of letter writer David Land. I read the Post-Dispatch and enjoy everything but the sports section, and sometimes the comics.
I believe the Post-Dispatch is a reputable newspaper, and reporters do their best to be objective and give me the facts. Keep up the good work.
Geraldine Jacobs • St. Peters
