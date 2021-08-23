 Skip to main content
Letter: Post-Dispatch immigration crisis coverage falls short
Letter: Post-Dispatch immigration crisis coverage falls short

Supreme Court halts reinstating 'Remain in Mexico' policy

FILE - Migrants waiting to cross into the United States wait for news at the border crossing Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Tijuana, Mexico. A federal appellate court refused late Thursday, Aug. 19 to delay implementation of a judge’s order reinstating a Trump administration policy forcing thousands to wait in Mexico while seeking asylum in the U.S. President Joe Biden had suspended former President Donald Trump’s “Remain in Mexico” policy on his first day in office and the Department of Homeland Security said it was permanently terminating the program in June, according to the court record. (AP Photo/Elliot Spagat)

 Elliot Spagat

Regarding "Appeals court won't delay 'Remain in Mexico' return" (Aug. 20): The Post-Dispatch is not providing the kind of coverage I think is necessary regarding migration along our southern border. I find this lack of reporting reprehensible.

The border is experiencing an influx of migrants. Some are possibly infected with the coronavirus. 

As the Post-Dispatch provides coverage of states and local communities listed as virus hot spots or that fail to impose mask protocols, I believe it should also report more on border immigration. How is this immigration policy good for America?

Eddie Condon • Ballwin 

