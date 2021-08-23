Letter: Post-Dispatch immigration crisis coverage falls short

Regarding "Appeals court won't delay 'Remain in Mexico' return" (Aug. 20): The Post-Dispatch is not providing the kind of coverage I think is necessary regarding migration along our southern border. I find this lack of reporting reprehensible.

The border is experiencing an influx of migrants. Some are possibly infected with the coronavirus.

As the Post-Dispatch provides coverage of states and local communities listed as virus hot spots or that fail to impose mask protocols, I believe it should also report more on border immigration. How is this immigration policy good for America?

Eddie Condon • Ballwin