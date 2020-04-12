Letter: Post-Dispatch is connection to community, world
0 comments

Letter: Post-Dispatch is connection to community, world

  • 0
Subscribe today: $3/3 months
Same perch but a new home for Joseph Pulitzer and the St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Tyler Bond, left, and Chaun Latimore of Cord Moving and Storage return the bust of Joseph Pulitzer to his perch atop a marble column outside the new office of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch at 901 North Tenth Street on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019. After 60 years at 900 North Tucker Boulevard, the building was sold to founders of Square, who plan to move workers there from Cortex and elsewhere after an extensive renovation. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com.

 Robert Cohen

I was so very sorry to see that the Post-Dispatch had to issue employee furloughs because of the loss of advertising during this pandemic.

Each morning, I am so grateful to find my Post-Dispatch in my driveway. It is a great connection to the community and the world. Thank you to the Post-Dispatch for continuing to report and to my newspaper delivery person who drops it off each day.

Diana Hughes • Ballwin

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports