Letter: Post-Dispatch is connection to community, world

I was so very sorry to see that the Post-Dispatch had to issue employee furloughs because of the loss of advertising during this pandemic.
Each morning, I am so grateful to find my Post-Dispatch in my driveway. It is a great connection to the community and the world. Thank you to the Post-Dispatch for continuing to report and to my newspaper delivery person who drops it off each day.
Diana Hughes • Ballwin
Views from the editorial board, opinions from guest and national columnists plus the latest letters from our readers.