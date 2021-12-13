Letter: Post-Dispatch is go-to source for local information

Regarding Bill McClellan’s column “Oh, for a root beer baron” (Dec. 5) about the possible sale and subsequent demise of the Post-Dispatch: McClellan ends with “without a newspaper, you will never know what you don’t know.” I have a neighbor who only reads The New York Times. But when there are candidates or issues on a ballot for a local or state election, she always calls me.

She knows I subscribe to the Post-Dispatch, and trusts the paper as the only way for her to get accurate and in-depth information in order to make an informed decision. I may not have convinced her yet to subscribe, but at least she recognizes one of the major values of this newspaper, and she knows what she doesn’t know.