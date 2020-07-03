Letter: Post-Dispatch is inconsistent on privacy expectations

Regarding the editorial “Publicizing protesters’ addresses was reckless. Krewson should explain it.” (June 29): The Post-Dispatch editorial board defends the privacy rights of citizens who have complained to a city official, explaining, “It’s never acceptable for the city’s elected leader to publicly subject individual citizens to potential intimidation or retaliation for practicing their constitutionally protected right to seek redress of grievances from their government.”
Last year, the same editorial board criticized Rep. Nick Schroer, R-O’Fallon, for citing what the board called “an odd First Amendment defense of ‘an expectation of privacy,’” to protect from open-records requests the personal information of constituents who contact their legislators. The board explained that protecting constituent privacy was, “a reliable red herring for politicians who want to prevent the public from seeing public records.” Most importantly, the board concluded, “The problem is that ‘constituents’ could also include lobbyists, developers, contractors or others seeking to influence officials free from public scrutiny.”
Is there a difference when individuals are attempting to influence officials to defund the police department? Do they have a greater “expectation of privacy” than “others seeking to influence officials?” Or is the press alone, and not an elected official like Mayor Lyda Krewson, to decide whether the public needs to know who is doing the petitioning. Everyone has a constitutional right to “petition for a redress of grievances.” They and their petitions should all be treated the same.
Steve Ehlmann • St. Charles
St. Charles County Executive
