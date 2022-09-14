Letter: Post-Dispatch is just a mouthpiece for the Democratic Party

I have been a print subscriber to the Post-Dispatch for more than 40 years, and I wonder when the paper will finally change its name to the Post-Democrat. In my opinion, the paper is getting more and more to be just a mouthpiece for the Democratic Party.
I would like to see more investigative and fair reporting concerning the Hunter Biden laptop issue along with his dealings in China. I also don't trust the facts presented in some of syndicated articles from The Washington Post and would like to see more fact checking done on all stories.
I would also like to see more balanced reporting on abortion rights. Plus, why has not there been more coverage of the damage caused by the riots in the summer of 2020 and how Democratic leaders never seemed to speak out about them?
I believe even the sports pages have gone downhill, with the lack of scores and poor format. Pretty soon, the paper won't be any better than the Suburban Journals that were dumped years ago.
According to Joseph Pulitzer's Platform on the editorial page, the paper vows not to belong to any party and to call out injustice. Unfortunately, I believe the Post-Dispatch has ceased to be that paper.
Mark Beck • St. Louis County
