Regarding “‘Everyone was in the loop. It was no secret’” (Nov. 21): What has happened to the news reporting in St. Louis and the country? The front-page headline in this Post-Dispatch story drew a quote from Sondland that I believe is an outright lie. Did anyone at the Post-Dispatch actually watch Gordon Sondland’s testimony and cross-examination? It was refuted that “everyone” was not in the loop. Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, followed President Donald Trump’s orders to talk to Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, but that was conveniently left off of your headline.
It was revealed that Sondland proceeded under his own presumptions and beliefs and that no one, including the president, directed him to make a demand on Ukraine.
The news media leans hard on the freedom of the press as essential to democracy. I completely agree as long as the reporting is honest, accurate and not full of half-truths. The Post-Dispatch should be taken to court and prosecuted for obstruction of the truth and interference with the election. As of today, the Post-Dispatch has one less subscriber.
Larry Buschman • Warren County