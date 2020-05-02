Letter: Post-Dispatch needs more balanced coverage
Letter: Post-Dispatch needs more balanced coverage

After reading the “Serving the public since 1878. Winner of 19 Pulitzer prizes” line on top of your front page, I can only think journalism has lowered its values since 1884 when Joseph Pulitzer led the successful reader write-in campaign to donate $100,000 to build the pedestal for the Statue of Liberty.

We now are subject daily to a one-sided campaign to smear President Donald Trump, tear down family values, marriage, religion, our police, history, sexual orientation and more.

For whatever reason, the left can’t understand that a person can believe in both science and God, that family and marriage build a strong society and that our police are here for everyone’s protection. And our history can’t be changed by tearing down statues and renaming streets.

Instead of rewriting the articles from The New York Times and publishing Wall Street Journal opinions, how about a more balanced coverage of the news?

Don Podrasky • Manchester

