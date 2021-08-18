Letter: Post-Dispatch needs to bring back the religion page

Regarding "Missouri bishop ‘saddened’ by pastor’s anti-vaccine comments, urges COVID-19 shots" (Aug. 14) and the "Smiting temptation with a lawsuit" item in the Short Takes editorial (Aug. 14): I am dismayed by what I regard as a lack of positive coverage of religion in the Post-Dispatch.
The newspaper could have written stories about the Race for Reconciliation, a five-kilometer run taking place on Labor Day, or the Interfaith Partnership's upcoming lecture on the need for a Holocaust Museum [Why Our Region Needs a Holocaust Museum: Introducing the New St. Louis Kaplan Feldman Holocaust Museum — Aug. 26].
But instead, the Post-Dispatch wrote the above-mentioned stories about a priest's anti-vaccine comments and the lawsuit story about an orthodox Christian in Russia suing McDonald's for tempting her to break her Lenten fast by advertising hamburgers.