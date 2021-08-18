 Skip to main content
Letter: Post-Dispatch needs to bring back the religion page
0 comments

Letter: Post-Dispatch needs to bring back the religion page

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
St. Louis Holocaust Museum & Learning Center

St. Louis Holocaust Museum & Learning Center pictured in this rendering. The $18 million project will be built on the Millstone Campus, near the northwest corner of Lindbergh Boulevard and Schuetz Road. Courtesy of the STL Holocaust Museum.

 Courtesy of TR,i Architects

 

Regarding "Missouri bishop ‘saddened’ by pastor’s anti-vaccine comments, urges COVID-19 shots" (Aug. 14) and the "Smiting temptation with a lawsuit" item in the Short Takes editorial (Aug. 14): I am dismayed by what I regard as a lack of positive coverage of religion in the Post-Dispatch.

The newspaper could have written stories about the Race for Reconciliation, a five-kilometer run taking place on Labor Day, or the Interfaith Partnership's upcoming lecture on the need for a Holocaust Museum [Why Our Region Needs a Holocaust Museum: Introducing the New St. Louis Kaplan Feldman Holocaust Museum — Aug. 26].

But instead, the Post-Dispatch wrote the above-mentioned stories about a priest's anti-vaccine comments and the lawsuit story about an orthodox Christian in Russia suing McDonald's for tempting her to break her Lenten fast by advertising hamburgers.

In my opinion, it's time for the newspaper to bring back a religious column to balance its other coverage.

William Tucker •  Chesterfield

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News