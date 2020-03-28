Letter: Post-Dispatch needs to print more pro-Trump letters

I get so tired of the Post-Dispatch printing letter after letter from people who have Trump Derangement Syndrome. I believe the newspaper has the same disease. Letters are dominated by people who continue to disparage President Donald Trump day after day. I believe the newspaper’s disdain for any alternate views and hatred of Trump outweighs any desire to provide positive, uplifting letters of encouragement. How sad.
E. Stevens • Chesterfield
