Letter: Post-Dispatch needs to seek moderation and balance

The Post-Dispatch should practice what it preaches. The Pulitzer Platform on the editorial page states the newspaper will “always fight demagogues of all parties,” and “never belong to any party.” I believe neither are apparent. In my opinion, the Editorial Board believes the demagogues are only in one political party. The Editorial Board seems to promote only one political party.
In my opinion, this once-prestigious publication has sadly deteriorated into a biased propaganda organ rather than a trusted, neutral source of information.
Worse is the newspaper's online comments section, “The Community Table.” Though calling for “honesty, kindness, and good will,” it seems to allow personal attacks and insults, character assassinations, name calling and mockery.
The Post-Dispatch should redeem its reputation and prestige by seeking moderation, balance, and more so, common decency toward all.
Helen Louise Herndon • Kirkwood