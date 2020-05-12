Letter: Post-Dispatch offers lots of enjoyable reading options

I believe the Post-Dispatch staff is doing a great job. I have always enjoyed reading the newspaper — Bill McClellan, Aisha Sultan, the business section, coupons on Saturday morning, the Sunday paper (which is always delivered on time and without fail), being able to look at articles on my phone at any time of the day or night, the comments at the end of online articles and letters to the editor, etc. Thanks for doing such a great job.
Linda Caravelli • Florissant
