Letter: Post-Dispatch offers lots of enjoyable reading options
Bill McClellan in the St. Louis Post-Dispatch newsroom

Bill McClellan in the St. Louis Post-Dispatch newsroom on the fifth floor the newspaper's building at 900 N. Tucker Boulevard on Tuesday, April 19, 2016. Photo By David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

I believe the Post-Dispatch staff is doing a great job. I have always enjoyed reading the newspaper — Bill McClellan, Aisha Sultan, the business section, coupons on Saturday morning, the Sunday paper (which is always delivered on time and without fail), being able to look at articles on my phone at any time of the day or night, the comments at the end of online articles and letters to the editor, etc. Thanks for doing such a great job.

Linda Caravelli • Florissant

