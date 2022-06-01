Letter: Post-Dispatch ongoing coverage of the arts is critical

Regarding the letter " Without Post-Dispatch, the arts won’t be reviewed" (May 19): The Post-Dispatch's research concludes that arts reviews are infrequently read, but I think the most important issue is not the number of all St. Louisans who read arts reviews but the number of influencers.

The Post-Dispatch has long played an important role in presenting St. Louis as a place to live and work. Its cultural institutions, such as the St. Louis Symphony, the St. Louis Art Museum, the Muny, its vibrant theater productions, and the Opera Theatre of St. Louis, are of national and, sometimes international quality. People considering relocating might look to local newspapers for an indication of quality of life in the area. There can be no more important contributor to quality of life in St. Louis than its cultural institutions.