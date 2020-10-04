Letter: Post-Dispatch provides welcome pandemic diversions

Regarding “Seeking solace? Here are more than a dozen not-so-secret gardens and hideaways around St. Louis” (Sept. 20): During this coronavirus time of sheltering in place, all of us tend to get a little stir crazy. My husband and I have taken to two or three car trips a week, just short little drives around the area. These help keep us sane and give us a sense of freedom while still remaining socially distant from others. Each week I await the GO! Magazine and STL Life sections for new ideas. So far, we have taken drives to see: the flag exhibits at the Sunset Hills and the Ferguson sculpture parks; the dirt bike paths in St. Louis city and county, the Affton food truck court and, most recently, the secret garden sites. The rides are brief, informative and relaxing. I appreciate it and hope they keep coming.
Karen Sterbenz • University City
