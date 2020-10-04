 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Post-Dispatch provides welcome pandemic diversions
0 comments

Letter: Post-Dispatch provides welcome pandemic diversions

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
Gardens at Gordon Moore Park in Alton

Visit the 704-acre Gordon Moore Park in Alton, home to ball fields and a 27-acre golf course, and you’ll find the Nan Elliot Memorial Rose Garden, home to more than 1,600 rose bushes in more than 150 varieties. The one-acre garden, founded in 1980, is a popular setting for weddings and pictures, and is also home to a carillon. The roses are in bloom in late May through October. Near the rose garden is an Oriental Garden, with a path that winds past a waterfall, a pagoda and a pond filled with colorful koi. A variety of cherry trees bloom there in the spring.

A ¼-mile handicapped accessible nature trail starts and ends near the Oriental Garden.

Where 4550 College Avenue • More info cityofaltonil.com/page/gordon-moore-park/

 

 City of Alton

Regarding “Seeking solace? Here are more than a dozen not-so-secret gardens and hideaways around St. Louis” (Sept. 20): During this coronavirus time of sheltering in place, all of us tend to get a little stir crazy. My husband and I have taken to two or three car trips a week, just short little drives around the area. These help keep us sane and give us a sense of freedom while still remaining socially distant from others. Each week I await the GO! Magazine and STL Life sections for new ideas. So far, we have taken drives to see: the flag exhibits at the Sunset Hills and the Ferguson sculpture parks; the dirt bike paths in St. Louis city and county, the Affton food truck court and, most recently, the secret garden sites. The rides are brief, informative and relaxing. I appreciate it and hope they keep coming.

Karen Sterbenz • University City

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports