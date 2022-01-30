Letter: Post-Dispatch reporting on Mayor Jones is too negative

Regarding the editorial "Mayor claims success in homicide decline, though her policies didn't yield it." (Jan. 24): I've been a subscriber to the Post-Dispatch for over 50 years and am generally a cheerleader for it and other local newspapers. But in my opinion, this newspaper has a petty and mean-spirited attitude against Mayor Tishaura Jones. Moreover, I believe the first months of the Jones administration have been exemplary and better than the past mayors in bringing our city into the 21st century and moving toward equality and more affordable housing.