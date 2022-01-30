 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Post-Dispatch reporting on Mayor Jones is too negative

  • 0
Tishaura O. Jones portrait

St. Louis Mayor Tishaura O. Jones, seen here on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. Photo by Daniel Shular, dshular@post-dispatch.com

Regarding the editorial "Mayor claims success in homicide decline, though her policies didn't yield it." (Jan. 24): I've been a subscriber to the Post-Dispatch for over 50 years and am generally a cheerleader for it and other local newspapers. But in my opinion, this newspaper has a petty and mean-spirited attitude against Mayor Tishaura Jones. Moreover, I believe the first months of the Jones administration have been exemplary and better than the past mayors in bringing our city into the 21st century and moving toward equality and more affordable housing.

Yet it seems that any mention of her name in the news and opinion coverage is tinged with what I regard as unfair criticism.

David Lander • Creve Coeur 

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News