Letter: Post-Dispatch should also tally lives lost to lockdown
COVID-19 in Missouri

The Post-Dispatch continues to publish the coronavirus toll across the top of its front page. When will it start reporting the lockdown toll? How many lives have been lost due to the lockdown? How many suicides? How many drug overdoses? How many additional abuse cases? How many lives have been destroyed, not by the virus, but by the medieval response to the pandemic?

It is far beyond the time when the politicians who caused vast destruction of the economy and lives by their draconian measures are held accountable by their constituents.

Jay Kirschbaum • Chesterfield

