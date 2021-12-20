 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by McBride Homes
Letter: Post-Dispatch should be considered a community asset
0 comments

Letter: Post-Dispatch should be considered a community asset

  • 0
Hedge fund Alden in hunt for another big newspaper chain

FILE - In this Nov. 10, 2009 photo, a man walks past a St. Louis Post-Dispatch newspaper box as the Gateway Arch is seen in the background in St. Louis. Hedge fund Alden Global Capital, one of the country's largest newspaper owners with a reputation for intense cost cuts and layoffs, has offered to buy the local newspaper chain Lee Enterprises for about $141 million. In a press release Monday, Nov. 22, 2021 Alden said it sent Lee's board a letter with the offer. It already owns 6% of Lee's stock and is proposing to buy the rest for $24 a share. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, file)

 Jeff Roberson

Regarding "Lee Enterprises rejects takeover bid from Alden hedge fund" (Dec. 9): Thankfully, Alden Global Capital’s recent bid to purchase the Post-Dispatch was rejected by Lee Enterprises. Alden is a vulture hedge fund with a record of reducing newspaper staffs, selling buildings and slashing newsroom budgets.

The disappearance of our local newspaper would be an inestimable loss for the St. Louis community. The public relies on the Post-Dispatch's newsgathering operation for vital information about local and state activities. The newspaper also focuses on the local implications of national news. Finally, the newspaper provides initial coverage for secondary coverage by local and national media outlets. Consequently, we would be wise to head off future hostile takeovers.

One possible solution begins by thinking of our newspaper as a community resource, not unlike other institutions such as the St. Louis Symphony or the St. Louis Art Museum. Perhaps some of the windfall from the Rams lawsuit could be directed toward the purchase of the paper by the city and county.

Clearly, provisions would have to be instituted that would protect reporters and ensure that information that appears in the paper remains verifiable and transparent. But now is the time to re-imagine the relationship between St. Louis and the Post-Dispatch.

Art Silverblatt • Clayton 

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News