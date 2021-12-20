Letter: Post-Dispatch should be considered a community asset

Regarding "Lee Enterprises rejects takeover bid from Alden hedge fund" (Dec. 9): Thankfully, Alden Global Capital’s recent bid to purchase the Post-Dispatch was rejected by Lee Enterprises. Alden is a vulture hedge fund with a record of reducing newspaper staffs, selling buildings and slashing newsroom budgets.

The disappearance of our local newspaper would be an inestimable loss for the St. Louis community. The public relies on the Post-Dispatch's newsgathering operation for vital information about local and state activities. The newspaper also focuses on the local implications of national news. Finally, the newspaper provides initial coverage for secondary coverage by local and national media outlets. Consequently, we would be wise to head off future hostile takeovers.

One possible solution begins by thinking of our newspaper as a community resource, not unlike other institutions such as the St. Louis Symphony or the St. Louis Art Museum. Perhaps some of the windfall from the Rams lawsuit could be directed toward the purchase of the paper by the city and county.